The 9 Best At-home DNA Kits You Can Buy

TellmeGen

TellmeGen gets a higher user rating than many of the other tests on this list because it’s the most complete DNA test on the market, offering genetic predisposition to more than 175 health conditions.

More than just a DNA test, it’s a lifetime genetic service, as its database is updated monthly with new insights. It’s the only health and ancestry DNA database that’s constantly updating, at no cost, as advances in science and new discoveries occur. So its value lasts a lifetime.

PROS:

-Customer service is highly regarded; TellmeGen promises to reply to all queries within 24 hours.

-A European company, TellmeGen operates under stricter EU privacy protection laws.

CONS:

-As a European company, results may take longer to receive.

