The 9 Best At-home DNA Kits You Can Buy

Best for Athletes GET IT!

Vitagene DNA Test Kit: Health + Skin and Beauty + Ancestry Personal Genetic Reports

Vitagene is focused on helping you understand your body through genetic analysis. In addition to the ancestry and ethnicity reports, you’ll be tested for your genetic predilection toward certain traits in diet, skin, nutrition, etc. Then you receive actionable advice with personalized health recommendations tailored to your goals, including detailed food and supplementation lists and customizable exercise plans built exclusively for your DNA and lifestyle preferences.

It’s excellent for athletes because it tests for traits such as Blood Pressure Response to Exercise, Exercise Behavior, Exercise Performance Type, Muscle Cramping, Muscle Strength, and Weight Response to Exercise.

PROS:

-Great for athletes and fitness.

–Vitagene does not share your information with any third party without your explicit consent.

CONS:

-It doesn’t get as many reviews as some of the others but it’s fairly new to Amazon.

Get It: Pick up the Vitagene DNA Test Kit ($119) at Amazon