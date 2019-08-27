The 9 Best At-home DNA Kits You Can Buy

Best for Deep Ancestral Dives GET IT!

FamilyTreeDNA Family Finder

This test comes with interactive tools to help find relatives, trace your lineage through time, and determine your family connections. You’ll receive a percentage breakdown of your geographic origins, plus find out the amount of autosomal DNA you still carry of the ancient European groups: Neolithic Hunter/Gatherers, Early Farmers, and Bronze-age Metal Invaders. You can also connect with DNA relatives around the globe.

Autosomal DNA tests rely on results from both parents. Because results can get blurred over time, some say these tests are only reliable for up to about five generations. FamilyTree allows you to test for the Y chromosome specifically, which allows you to dig deeper through one parent.

PROS:

-You can dial in your privacy settings to customizable preferences.

-No subscription fees.

CONS:

-The package isn’t quite as appealing as others; if you’re gifting, you may want to look elsewhere.

FamilyTreeDNA Family Finder ($60; was $80)