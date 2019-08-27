The 9 Best At-home DNA Kits You Can Buy

Best for Discovering Ancestry & Heritage GET IT!

AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity + Traits Test

If you’re looking for the most reliable way to discover your ancestral lineage, find out who your great-grandparents really were and where they came from and which specific regions in geographic detail beyond just the country of origin, AncestryDNA is the kit for you. It costs far less than the full Health & Wellness battery of tests and keeps it simple and to the point. And it still gives you a trove of info.

More than 10 million people have used AncestryDNA to uncover their past. Once your kit is received and your results analyzed, you can sign up for a subscription to the Ancestry database, where you can uncover millions of other users who are willing to post their info online and find long-lost relatives.

This test also includes results on 26 of your most interesting personality traits.

PROS:

-Takes just 2-3 weeks to get your results.

-Makes an awesome gift for family.

CONS:

-There’s a subscription cost to access the database, but it’s the largest in the world.

