The 9 Best At-home DNA Kits You Can Buy

Best for Dogs GET IT!

Embark

Curious about where your pooch came from, or family heritage? Want to confirm its breed? With a simple cheek swab, Embark tests for over 250 dog breeds, even wolf, coyote, and village dog ancestry. It will trace your dog’s family tree all the way back to its great-grandparents.

Yes, you can even find and connect with other dogs that share DNA with yours, including distant and close relatives, using the Doggy DNA Relative Finder. It’s great for rescue dogs.

PROS:

–Embark tests for over 165 diseases, including predisposition to common older-dog diseases like genetic glaucoma, degenerative myelopathy, and dilated cardiomyopathy.

-Nearly 1K reviews; 4.6-star rating.

CONS:

-It’s pricier than most human DNA tests—but isn’t your pup worth it?

Get It: Save $10 on Embark Dog DNA Kit ($189; was $199) at Amazon