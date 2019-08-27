The 9 Best At-home DNA Kits You Can Buy

Best for PaternityGET IT!
DNA Direct Paternity Test Kit
If you’re more interested in immediate parentage than ancestral history, this is the kit for you. It’s a simple cheek swab that tests 22 genetic markers for what the company claims is 100 percent accuracy.
Labs fees are included for testing one father and one child; testing for siblings and other adults cost extra.
PROS:
-Shipped in discreet packaging.
-Results in as few as two business days.
CONS:
-Due to state law this kit cannot be mailed to New York addresses.
