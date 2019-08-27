The 9 Best At-home DNA Kits You Can Buy

Best for Tracing Migration GET IT!

National Geographic DNA Test Kit: Geno 2.0 Next Generation by Helix

National Geographic’s Genographic Project has used advanced DNA analysis and worked with indigenous communities to help answer fundamental questions about where humans originated and how we came to populate the Earth. Helix does the testing, then provides National Geographic with more than 200,000 markers from your autosomal chromosomes, the Y-chromosome, and mitochondrial DNA.

The results of your sequence are then compared to each of 60 geographic and ethnic populations to calculate which two of these populations were most similar to you in terms of the genetic markers you carry. You get a breakdown of your regional ancestry going as far back as 500,000 years.

PROS:

–Reveals the anthropological story of your ancestors, from where they lived to how they migrated.

-The Geno 2.0 app lets you easily share a custom video of your ancestral journey.

CONS:

-More general and regional than specific, but it’s beautifully packaged and the app is great.

Get It: Save 58% on the National Geographic DNA Test Kit by Helix ($42; was $100) at Amazon