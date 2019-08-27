The 9 Best At-home DNA Kits You Can Buy

Best Overall GET IT!

23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test

With millions sold and over 2,400 Amazon reviews, 23andMe might be the most popular at-home DNA test kit in the world. Judging by all the positive reviews—and the four-star rating—it’s clearly effective at tracing your lineage. It also gives you more than 35 reports on your Ancestry Composition and Detail, your possible Neanderthal ancestry, and provides a DNA Relative Finder tool to help you get in touch with long-lost and far-flung relatives you didn’t even know existed.

The Health + Ancestry Test goes even further. It gives you insight into your genetic predisposition to: more than ten Health markers including diabetes and Alzheimer’s; five Wellness reports including sleep, lactose intolerancy, and genetic weight; tendencies for Carrier Status on over 40 conditions such as sickle cell anemia and cystic fibrosis; and over 30 personality and behavioral Traits that make you, you.

PROS:

-Far more insightful than just a DNA test.

-You can spot potential health hazards before they arrive, and take action.

CONS:

-Some of the Traits info may be redundant (“You probably enjoy caffeine”—duh!) but it’s still fun.

