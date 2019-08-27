The 9 Best At-home DNA Kits You Can Buy

Best Value GET IT!

MyHeritage DNA

Use MyHeritage’s family history platform to discover your heritage, understand your ethnicity, and find out where your ancestors came from. Build your family tree online or on the free MyHeritage mobile app. Then you can match your family tree to tens of millions of others—and billions of historical records—to learn more about your family’s past.

MyHeritage is the number-one DNA test kit in Europe and is available in 42 languages worldwide. This is an entry-level test, and it’s perfect for tracing your family lineage and ancestry.

PROS:

-Over 1K Amazon reviews.

-Perfect for researching your ancestry and family history.

CONS:

-This test is not designed to provide genetic analysis or health predispositions.

Save $5 on the MyHeritage DNA Test ($65; was $69)