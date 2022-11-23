The recent home-workout revolution—sparked by the pandemic—has seen millions of people worldwide decide to improve their health and fitness by purchasing home gym equipment. Though working out at home has its drawbacks (like a lack of heavy weights, machines, and other gym equipment), the convenience of getting your sweat on whenever it suits your schedule is a tough perk to beat—and one of the easiest ways to do that is with a pair of dumbbells. Whether you’re a veteran lifter, want to add some definition to your physique, or just want to maintain your gains, having a good set of dumbbells is a must-have for any home gym.

But, with so many dumbbell options available (rubber, iron, adjustable), it can be tricky business knowing which dumbbells will work for you. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered. Read on for a roundup of the best dumbbells for your home gym.

Best Dumbbells for Your Home Gym in 2023

1. Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells

You can adjust these dumbbells to 15 different weights, ranging from 5 to 52.5 pounds. They use a dial for quick maneuvering between weights, making them easy to adjust if you need to add or drop weight between sets. The wide weight range makes them suitable for both beginners and experienced lifters. Also, adjustable dumbbells save space by not cluttering your workout area.

[$429; bowflex.com]

2. CAP Coated Hex Dumbbells

Anyone who’s spent time in a gym has likely seen a CAP dumbbell. It’s a solid piece of workout equipment with knurled steel handles and a chrome finish for a non-slip grip. The hexagonal shape means they won’t roll away on you, and the polypropylene material won’t damage your floor when you set them down, making them an excellent option for home gyms.

[From $10; capbarbells.com]

