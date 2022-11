3. Flybird Adjustable Dumbbells

Similar to the Bowflex 552 dumbbells, these are simple to adjust (simply twist the handle) and toggle between 5 to 25 pounds to save on space. Even better, they’ll save you money with their affordable price. If you’re looking to pump some iron without a significant investment, Flybird’s adjustable dumbbells are a good option.

[From $260; flybirdfitness.com]

