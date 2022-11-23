Best Dumbbells for Your Home Gym in 2023

4. Core Fitness Adjustable Dumbbell Set Get it

What sets these adjustable dumbbells apart is their high-quality grip and rock-solid cradle for holding the dumbbells. The weights range from 5 to 50 pounds, making them accessible to lifters of any fitness level. Adjusting the weight is straightforward; just twist the handles to your desired weight. This makes it easy to switch weights between sets and exercises.

[$400; corehomefitness.com]

