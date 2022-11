5. RitFit Rubber Hex Dumbbell Set Get it

When you buy a set of dumbbells for your home gym, you want them to be durable and last for years. With RitFit’s rubber dumbbells, that’s what you get. Their ergonomic cast-iron handles provide superb grip to help you get a serious pump, while their hexagonal shape and rubber design prevent damage to floors.

[From $70; ritfitsports.com]

