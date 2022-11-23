Best Dumbbells for Your Home Gym in 2023

7. Papababe Dumbbell Set with Rack Get it

Another great dumbbell set for beginners, this includes five pairs of lightweight rubber dumbbells, including 5, 10, 15, 20, and 25 pounds. Though they’re not adjustable, the set comes with a rack for easy storage. Also, having multiple sets of dumbbells allows more than one person to work out at a time so you and your partner or a friend can lift together.

[$400; amazon.com]

