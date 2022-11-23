Best Dumbbells for Your Home Gym in 2023

9. Balelinko Adjustable Steel Chrome-Finish Dumbbells Get it

Made from a steel alloy with an appealing polished chrome finish, these highly durable dumbbells (cut as a solid piece of steel) are tough yet sleek. Adjusting them takes a bit more time than other adjustable dumbbells. Still, each dumbbell can be tweaked to suit your desired resistance (ranging from 10 to 40 pounds), allowing you to ramp up the intensity of your workouts as needed.

[$110; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!