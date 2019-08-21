The 13 Best Gym Earbuds—Budget, and Beyond

Best Bang for the Buck GET IT!

MPow Flame

With 11mm audio drivers, these buds deliver a booming, motivating bass boost. CVC 6.0 noise-cancelling lets you make calls with zero interference, and you get up to nine hours of playback time on just a two-hour charge.

Designed for use in sports with intense movements, they come with four pairs of soft silicone ear tips in different sizes, one pair of memory foam ear tips, and one optional wire clip for different ear canals.

PROS:

-Nearly 16K reviews and a 4.2-star rating.

-Available in four colors; red is the least expensive.

CONS:

-The flat cable can catch on your collar.

Get It: Pick up the MPow Flame (starting at $20) at Amazon