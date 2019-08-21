The 13 Best Gym Earbuds—Budget, and Beyond

Best Budget Name Brand GET IT!

Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo

Anker is one of our favorite electronic gadget-makers, and Soundcore is its audio line of speakers and headphones. The Liberty Neo are on the lower end of the price chain, but we’d still rather have these than most other off-brands.

With graphene drivers and BassUp technology, the sound quality is extremely impressive. And GripFit technology keeps them securely in your ears whether you’re running for a bus or pushing your limits at the gym.

PROS:

-Customizable fit with four sets of both tips and earwings.

-On sale right now.

CONS:

-Complaints about Apple connectivity happen with a lot of non-Apple products.

