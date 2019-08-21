The 13 Best Gym Earbuds—Budget, and Beyond

Best Deal GET IT!

Beben X8

With a water-resistant rating of IP68, sweat and rain are not an issue with these earbuds. The binaural 3D stereo sound makes it like you’re right in the concert hall.

The buds can last five hours on a single charge, and the rechargeable case is good for four full charges. So you’re talking up to 25 hours on a single charge. Impressive.

PROS:

-Five included tips for a perfect fit.

-The charging case is also water-resistant—and it floats.

CONS:

-The case is almost too securely fastened when shut.

