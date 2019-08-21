The 13 Best Gym Earbuds—Budget, and Beyond

Best Fit & Finish GET IT!

Sony SP700N

If you require brand-name confidence, these are the earbuds you’ll want for your next workout. The noise-cancelling is top of the line, with Ambient (full blocking), Normal, and Voice modes (so you can hear the trainer). And the fit is amazing.

With an IPX4 rating, they’re water- and sweat-resistant—but we’d probably remove them in a cloudburst.

PROS:

-The quality lives up to Sony’s sterling reputation.

-Five colors are available.

CONS:

-Battery life could be better, but three hours is plenty for a CrossFit session.

Get It: Pick up Sony SP700N ($178) at Amazon