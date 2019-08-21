The 13 Best Gym Earbuds—Budget, and Beyond

Best in ComfortGET IT!
Otium
More than 12K Amazon users have reviewed these earbuds, and more than 70 percent rate them four stars and above. Soft eartips, a comfortable cord, and a secure fit for working out are the most prevalent compliments.
They come in four colors to go with any workout gear, and with three tips for a personalized fit.
PROS:
-Great value.
-Good customers service.
CONS:
-Bluetooth 4.1 isn’t the latest tech, but it works fantastic.
