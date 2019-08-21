The 13 Best Gym Earbuds—Budget, and Beyond

Best Long Life GET IT!

iKanzi X9

With a built-in high-end audio chip and a 2200mAh battery that can keep them playing for up to 72 hours, these are a fantastic option for the gym. They power and pair automatically once removed from the case, and they’re IPX7-rated waterproof.

The 120-degree tilted, in-ear design ensures fit, so you never have to worry about them falling out during exercises. The one-touch interface on each earbud makes them super-handy.

PROS:

-Available in black or white.

-More than 4,800 reviews.

CONS:

-Ear fitment is subjective; these are designed to fit great, but not all earbuds work for everybody.

Get It: Pick up iKanzi X9 ($44) at Amazon