The 13 Best Gym Earbuds—Budget, and Beyond

Best Overall GET IT!

Jabra Elite Active 65t

Jabra Elit 65s have long been one of Men’s Journal‘s favorite gym earbuds, and the 65t’s take the great sound, impeccable connectivity, and fantastic fit even further. They have an IP56 rating and come with a two-year warranty against sweat and dust damage.

Completely personalizable and customizable with the Jabra app, these Amazon Edition Jabras have Alexa built in, and come with three months of Prime Music, free.

PROS:

-The fit and sound quality are top-notch.

-Voice commands allow hands-free operation.

CONS:

-The charge capacity isn’t as long as some of the off-brands, but the overall quality more than makes up for that.

Get It: Jabra Elite Active 65t ($178) at Amazon