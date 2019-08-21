The 13 Best Gym Earbuds—Budget, and Beyond

Best Reviewed GET IT!

ENACFIRE Future Plus

Seems we’ve been missing out on these earbuds; we’ll have to remedy that. They get a near-perfect 4.8 rating from over 1,300 Amazon users; that’s one of the highest we found in our research. Those reviews most often mention the phenomenal fit, great waterproofing, and excellent sound quality.

The charging case has an ultra-high capacity, too; providing 25 charges, that pushes the playback time on these earbuds to over 100 hours total. And in a pinch, you can charge your phone with it.

PROS:

-Come with three eartips.

-Automatic pairing.

CONS:

-We can’t find a single one!

Get It: Pick up ENACFIRE Future Plus ($40 with coupon) at Amazon