The 13 Best Gym Earbuds—Budget, and Beyond

Best Sound Quality GET IT!

Bose SoundSport Free

Bose sound quality is legendary, and these wire-free earbuds provide the best sound you’ll likely find. And the voice-command activation (via Siri or Google Assistant) means they’re fully hands-free, too.

The two-hour charge time provides five hours of playback—ten, if you use the charging case that’s good for two full charges.

PROS:

-Come with three sets of different-sized Hear+ Sport Tips for the ideal fit.

-Lost bud? Find it using the Bose Connect app.

CONS:

-If you want a premium product, you’ll pay a premium price; these are definitely worth it.

Get It: Pick up the Bose SoundSport Free ($179) at Amazon