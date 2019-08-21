The 13 Best Gym Earbuds—Budget, and Beyond

Best Style GET IT!

Skullcandy Push

Bold colors, music you can feel, long-lasting charge—the Push is taking wireless earbuds to the street. With the microphone you can take and place calls without lifting a finger.

This is Skullcandy’s first foray into the true wireless market and while they’re not perfect, they are super-comfortable and great for light-impact workouts like biking and lifting.

PROS:

-Comfort is a premium.

-A variety of colors to choose from.

CONS:

-You have to wear both to use the phone function, but they’re so comfortable you’ll have both in all the time.

Get It: Pick up Skullycandy Push (starting at $65) at Amazon