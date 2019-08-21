The 13 Best Gym Earbuds—Budget, and Beyond

Best Value GET IT!

Jaybird Tarah

Jaybirds have long been among our favorite sport headphones, and these come in at that sweet spot in the price point where you know you’re getting a good deal on a quality product.

They’re sweat proof and IPX7 waterproof for all weather conditions. You can customize the sound with the in-app equalizer, and you can use the phone during your workout with no worries about dropped calls. With the band adjuster you can lengthen or shorten the cord.

PROS:

–Six hours of play time on a single charge; ten minutes of charge gets you a full hour of playback.

-Silicone ear gels mean a snug and secure fit for any workout.

CONS:

-Bluetooth connectivity distance could be better.

Get It: Pick up Jaybird Tarah ($80) at Amazon