The 13 Best Gym Earbuds—Budget, and Beyond

LETSCOM

This is one of the top-rated workout earbuds on Amazon, and not just because they’re one of the most affordable. They really work, and come in eight color combinations to suit any style. With IPX7 waterproof coating and over-ear clips, they’ll stay in place no matter what workout is driving you.

Reviewers rave about the solid and dependable Bluetooth connection, excellent rainproofing, and comfortable wear. Threee eartips are included.

PROS:

-Two hours’ charge offers eight hours’ playback time.

-CVC noise cancellation during phone calls.

CONS:

-Despite the price, these are not “cheap”; nearly 90% of reviewers rate them four stars and up.

Get It: Pick up LETSCOM (starting at $17) at Amazon