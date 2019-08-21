The 13 Best Gym Earbuds—Budget, and Beyond

Best Waterproof GET IT!

Pasonomi

While you can find earbuds with beefier bass sound, these offer crisp, clear treble that’s ideal for podcasts, jazz, rock, and classical music. They’re great for the gym; the IPX7 waterproof nano-coating prevents water and sweat from penetrating the buds, and the fit is snug.

The charging case is the star here. With a 2200mAh battery, Pasonomi claims it can recharge the earbuds up to 18 times. You can also use the charging case to charge your smartphone or any USB.

PROS:

–6.4K reviews and a 4.2-star rating.

-Three sizes of earbuds included.

-Also available in white.

CONS:

-The charging case isn’t waterproof though, so keep it in your pocket or bag.

Get It: Pick up the Pasonomi Wireless Earbuds ($38 with coupon) at Amazon