The Best Outdoor Fitness Gear to Transition Into Fall and Beyond





It’s officially fall, and for many that means perfect running weather (not to mention marathon season). Cooler temperatures give way to longer runs with less humidity to battle along the route. But chillier conditions require a shift in gear, from running shorts to pieces that will keep you warm enough to withstand the conditions.

To help you conquer the outdoors this season, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite outdoor fitness gear that not only protects you from the elements, but also allows you to perform at your peak.

Merrell Bare Access Flex Shield Shoes ($110)

Don’t let the elements – whether it’s rain, wind or just cold temperatures – stand in the way of getting in your outdoor workout in. These men’s and women’s sneakers have a water resistant outer paired with a mesh upper so they allow moisture out but not in. The dual-directional groves on the sole hold a tough grip on even the slickest terrain.

FITS Socks Light Hiker Crew ($22)

Slip on these lightweight hiking socks before a long day on the trails. They’ll spend the day keeping you comfy by wicking moisture, so you can focus on what’s ahead. They also have extra cushioning in the heel, toe and arch, where you need it most.

Smartwool Women’s Merino 250 Hoodie ($130)

This brand new merino wool hoodie (which comes in a zip version for men for $150) helps to regulate your body temperature even on the toughest outdoor runs. It’s breathable and allows sweat and odors to escape, while keeping enough of your body heat locked in, so you feel warm on chilly mornings.

Nike Pro HyperWarm Engineered Women’s Tight ($80)

Calling all outdoor runners: Pull on these Nike Pro HyperWarm leggings to provide warmth to your gams throughout your entire course. Not only does the fabric keep heat in, it also wicks moisture with have targeted ventilation in high sweat zones.

Salomon Fast Wing Hybrid Jacket ($150)

The coolest part about the Salomon Fast Wing Hybrid jacket is that it stuffs down into its own waistband, so if you decide mid-run you want to shed it, it’s easy to store and keep moving. The material has 360-degrees of reflective treatment, so you’ll be visible to cars or other runners in dimly lit conditions.

The North Face Women’s Reactor Jacket ($65)

Repel water – and wind – when you zip up The North Face Women’s Reactor jacket. It adds an extra layer of warmth, and can carry all your personals in its zippered pockets. The longer back hem gives you full coverage, so you feel comfortable and secure while you’re outside sweating.

Under Armor ColdGear Men’s Leggings ($50)

There’s no doubt this best-seller will become a staple in your fall wardrobe for all things running, hiking and outdoor sports. The brushed interior lining of Under Armour’s ColdGear leggings will keep your legs toasty, while the mesh gusset and strategically placed panels allow for ample ventilation, so you feel protected against the colder temps, but nothing ever gets too sweaty. Did we mention that they have anti-odor technology built in, too?

Black Diamond Women’s Stormline Stretch Rain Pants ($99)

Don’t let a little bit of rain keep you from hiking the trails. Instead, stay dry and warm wearing these waterproof, yet breathable Stormline pants. They’re made of a stretch material, so you won’t feel the least bit restricted as you scramble up a steep trail or mountain.

Brooks Running Unisex Threshold Gloves ($50)

Your hands are one of the easiest parts of your body to start feeling chilly because of their small size. Be prepared by throwing on these Brooks unisex running gloves, that have a wind and water-resistant pullover flap for added protection, before you head out the door. The flap can also be peeled back and stashed into a pocket on the top of the mitts in case you decide you don’t need it. Bonus: The thumb and index finger are touchscreen compatible.

Cotapaxi Unisex Teca Windbreaker (Half-Zip) ($80)

At just five ounces, this extra layer of wind protection won’t ever feel like it’s weighing you down. The repurposed material of the Cotopaxi windbreaker has a DWR finish, to shield you from the elements, while the back panel helps to regulate your body temperature by allowing two-way air flow. You’ll appreciate the elastic around the hood, cuffs and hem, too.

Icebreaker Merinoloft Helix Vest ($200)

If you start your runs on the chilly side, but quickly heat up, this vest (which comes in both men’s and women’s styles) might be the perfect choice. It’s core is made up of the company’s trademarked MerinoLOFT insulation for warmth, and the lycra material allows for the vest to stretch and move with you. We love the zipper chin guard and inner storm flap which both prevent any unwanted chafing.

Lululemon Run All Day Backpack II ($118)

Don’t hit the road or trails for a day of adventure without this Lululemon Run All Day backpack in tow. The harness is designed to sit close and tight to your body, but it’s made with a breathable material, so you feel comfortable all day without the build up of moisture. The waistband straps and removable sternum straps keep things from bouncing around too much. Did we mention that there are both interior and exterior pockets galore?

More Fitness Gear From ASN

The New BioLite ‘HeadLamp’ is the Slimmest Headlamp We’ve Worn

Look (and Feel) Good With These 10 Sustainably Made Yoga Products

Minimalists, Check Out the Osprey Hikelite 18L

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!