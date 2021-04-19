7 Best Fat Burner Supplements

Every year, most of us have one common resolution: Losing Weight.

We pay our gym memberships in advance, work 5 days a week, eat healthily, and drink a gallon of water each day to lose weight.

Two months later, nothing has changed! Well, there is indeed a way!

Losing weight is not a walk in the park for most of us. Going to the gym every day and not seeing a result can be frustrating.

As much as staying fit and eating a healthy diet helps us to lose weight, some tools can help speed the fat loss process.

These tools are fat burners.

When you use the best fat burner, you will notice an improvement in your body size over a short period of time. This is because fat burners will increase your metabolism rate, reduce the absorption of fat into the body, and help your body convert more fat to energy.

In this article, we have curated the top 7 fat burners in the market that will help you achieve your body goals. With these fat burners, you will be able to fit into that favorite dress or keep your waist snatched!

Top 3 Fat Burning Pills on the Market:

PhenQ – Best Overall & High Quality Lean bean – Best For Women Instant Knockout – Thermogenic Supplement for Men

With the high number of fat-burning supplements in the market, it is necessary to go for the highest quality and reputed brand. Using fat burners of low quality might not provide you with your desired effect, or worse, may cause harmful effects on your health.

Before you purchase a fat burner supplement, you have to consider some factors to ensure you are getting value for your money which we have explained below.

Who are the Ideal Users of Fat Burner Supplements?

There are thousands of fat burning supplements or pills available in the market. The ideal users of these fat-burning pills are those who have been struggling with their fat loss journey for months and years without achieving their desired results. But for them to work effectively, you must also be willing to live a healthy lifestyle, work out regularly, and eat a balanced diet.

When taken regularly, these supplements can boost your metabolism, accelerate your energy levels, and increase your fat-burning process.

Before settling on a fat burner, make sure that you read all the instructions relating to the specific supplement to see the ingredients used and what people are saying about it. Through that, you will be able to select the perfect product meant for you.

Fat burner supplements are created for both genders, but there are some that can target men or women purely. For instance, supplements with higher testosterone levels are not advisable for women because they contain high male hormones.

It doesn’t really matter what gender you are or the professional field you are in. Whether you are a parent, student, doctor, man, or athlete, these supplements can help you lose fat faster.

7 Best Fat Burner Supplements [With Reviews]

Fat burner supplements come in different forms, from teas, powders, to capsules. There are lots of the best fat Burners available in the market Since you will be the consumer, select the supplement that will work for you. If you are not a fan of pills, opt for a different form like tea.

Since we now know the factors you should keep in mind before buying the supplements, let’s dive into the fat burners themselves.

1. PhenQ– High Quality & Best Overall

Just like the brand refers to itself as the “ultimate, all-in-one weight loss pill,” we believe that the product lives true to its words.

The supplement contains a trademarked formula that speeds up the rate of metabolism and enables your body to burn more fats. You can also Refer to this review to know more about this top rated Brand.

The brand could be referred to as jack of all trades since it helps the consumers lose weight, burn their belly fat, and increase their muscle definition.

The Ingredients Used:

PhenQ constitutes capsicum, capsimax powder, Piperine, caffeine, and niacin, increasing your body’s metabolism, thus activating fat burning.

The ingredients are explained below for your better understanding.

Capsimax

This is a combination of capsicum, caffeine, niacin, and Piperine. When mixed, these ingredients help in boosting your body’s metabolism, thus burning more fat. Just when used alone, capsicum helps in weight loss. Imagine what would happen if all these ingredients are used together.

Caffeine

Do not underestimate the power of caffeine since it’s a natural thermogenic which contributes to weight loss.

Nopal

Commonly known as cactus, this plant has a type of fiber that will leave you feeling satiated for longer periods, an amino acid that produces energy, and a natural system that prevents the retention of water. Belly fat is usually the hardest to lose, and this brand will significantly help you do that.

Chromium Picolinate

This ingredient is responsible for controlling your body’s blood sugar levels, which lowers your urge to eat sugars or carbohydrates.

How Effective is PhenQ?

PhenQ is regarded as a highly effective supplement that has proven its effectiveness in the five areas it deals with.

It helps to reduce belly fat, a problem facing a majority of dieters, through burning fat, keeping you full for longer, restricting the absorption of fat, boosting your energy levels, and improving your mood.

Pros:

It aims to target 5 different areas to achieve greater benefits.

It can be used by both genders.

All the ingredients are natural.

One of the best weight loss pills , voted by Sfgate , West Word , Observer .

Customers are satisfied with the products.

You are assured of your money back within 60 days of purchase.

Cons:

It’s only sold on their website .

2. Lean Bean – Best For Women

Lean bean is the most preferred fat burner supplement for women.

Created specifically for women, the fat burner consists of vitamins, antioxidants, minerals, and natural ingredients.

It mainly targets stubborn fats like belly fats to help you attain your desired body.

The Ingredients Used:

Konjac Fiber

This fiber naturally suppresses your appetite keeping you fuller for longer periods.

Choline

Choline, also produced by the liver, is added to this supplement to ensure fat and homocysteine metabolism occur normally.

Vitamins B6 and B12

These vitamins assist in your body’s metabolism, thus activating fat burning. Other additional benefits are lowering fatigue levels and maintaining the functioning of the nervous system.

Chromium Picolinate

This ingredient ensures the effective metabolism occurs, one of the greatest aims of having a great diet.

Zinc

Zinc ensures that carbohydrates and fats are metabolized by the body effectively.

Green coffee

Since it contains caffeine, it stimulates the body and increases metabolism, thus burning more fat.

Turmeric

Turmeric is a natural fat burner.

Garcinia Cambogia

This fruit makes you feel full for longer; thus, you eat less food, which helps you lose weight.

How Effective is Lean Bean?

Lean Bean is the go-to fat burner for women. Its effectiveness stems from its unique approach. Instead of using caffeine and other chemicals to trick your body into unsustainable weight loss, Lean Bean uses three approaches that have proven to work overtime.

By increasing your metabolism rate, boosting your energy levels, and dealing with food cravings that you may have, this product provides you with the necessary tools to avoid sugar intake and give you the morale to hit the gym. You can check the full review here.

Pros:

It is mainly designed for women, targeting their major problem areas.

The ingredients used are all-natural, including the green cover.

The products use vegan-friendly ingredients.

It comes with a diet PDF that will help you make better food choices.

It removes your cravings, that means you will not feel so hungry.

It boosts your energy levels.

It promotes satiety.

You are guaranteed your money back within 90 days of purchase

Cons:

It may leave you feeling nauseated.

3. Instant Knockout – Thermogenic Supplement for Men

Instant Knockout is the most recommended fat burner for men. With its specific ingredients and formulas tailor-made, particularly for men, the fat burner will surely give you outstanding results.

This product was designed with athletic men in mind; therefore, you could include it in your daily regimen after that incredible workout session.

The fat burner supplement does live to its name, and it will clearly knock you out too fast. Say goodbye to that protruding belly or man boobs while you lose your problematic fat.

The fat burner is not purely for athletes who have been in the fitness industry for the longest time. Even women and any beginner can comfortably use them. It is created for anyone who would like to lose weight without feeling exhausted or hungry.

The Ingredients Used:

Instant Knockout mixes different natural ingredients and fantastic plant extracts to provide you with a high-quality fat burner, leaving you with no severe side effects.

Green Tea Extract

The antioxidants in green tea will boost your body’s metabolism, thus activating your fat-burning process.

Cayenne Pepper Seeds

This is a natural thermogenic that will speed up your basal metabolic rate, making you burn fats without using excess energy. It also contains different ranges of vitamins which gives you more health benefits.

Glucomannan

This is a natural fiber from the konjac plant. Glucomannan makes you feel fuller for longer periods, thus eating fewer food portions.

Caffeine Anhydrous

This is the perfect energy booster to keep you through your workouts. This stimulant increases your energy levels while reducing pain and tiredness by a huge amount.

Vitamins B6 and B12

Vitamins generally allow the body to increase the rate of metabolism and oxidized fats. Vitamin B6 allows better absorption of amino acids, thus creating more muscle definition for you. Vitamin B12, on the other hand, boosts your energy and moods.

GTF Chromium

This compound has numerous functions in the body, including providing you with natural energy while hindering carbs’ storage in the body as fats.

How Effective is Instant Knockout?

Instant Knockout aims to target the leading weight loss issues faced by men; how can you lose weight while still retaining your muscles?

Instant Knockout is designed to exactly help you with that!

While it attacks your fat stores, it does not touch any of your muscles in the body.

The fat burner supplement uses three major techniques to aid in your weight loss. Its ingredients help you speed up your metabolism rate, increase your energy levels, and increase your body temperature, particularly your core area.

Pros:

It is mainly made for men.

It uses natural ingredients that burn fats.

This comes with no harmful side effects.

Suppresses your appetite.

It boosts your energy levels so even though you are losing weight, you will not get tired easily.

It offers you great discounts when you are purchasing in bulk.

Cons:

Caffeine is one of the ingredients used and may cause you insomnia if you take it at night.

It is supposed to be administered 4 times a day which may be challenging to some.

4. Trimtone -Natural Belly Fat Burner

Trimtone is considered the most suitable fat burner for those who want to lose weight while suppressing their appetite. The fat burner supplement employs a one-dose formula that stops your cravings to help you eat healthily and reach your body goals.

This product, designed especially for women, has glucomannan that will keep you fuller for longer and other natural fat burners such as caffeine and green tea.

The Ingredients Used:

Trimtone uses all-natural ingredients that will not leave any harmful side effects on your health.

Caffeine

This natural stimulant will provide your body with the necessary energy it requires to stay active while boosting your metabolism, thus allowing you to burn more fats.

Green Tea

The green tea in Trimtone increases the metabolic rate and aids in lowering the amount of fat and glucose absorbed into the body from foods.

Grains of paradise

This is an extract from the plant Aframomum Melegueta. This herb boosts the body’s metabolism and improves heat generation, speeding up your weight loss process.

Glucomannan

This compound suppresses the appetite. Its fibrous nature expands when in water solutions, thus keeping you fuller for longer periods. This makes you eat less food, forcing the body to eat up the stored fats for energy production.

Green Coffee

Coffee acts as a natural stimulant to the body. It has numerous antioxidants boosting your energy levels and keeping you active for longer periods.

How Effective Is Trimtone?

Trimtone is considered a highly effective fat burner, especially for women. It achieves its fat-burning goals in three different ways. First, the supplement suppresses your appetite, thus controlling your hunger.

Second, its thermogenic nature would help boost your energy and metabolism, hence burning more fats.

Finally, Trimtone raises your energy levels, keeping you active for longer periods, which allows you to work out effectively.

Pros:

It greatly reduces your cravings.

Increases the rate of your metabolism.

The ingredients used are all-natural and have no harmful side effects.

The product uses the process of thermogenesis to burn fats even when you are asleep.

Its one-dose capsule per day is convenient.

You are guaranteed your money back if you do not like the product.

Cons:

It contains caffeine, so it may not work for those restricted from the stimulant.

Not vegan-friendly since it has gelatin.

It can only be purchased from the company’s website

Are you a man dreaming of losing your body fat while building muscles simultaneously?

Prime Shred fat burner is for you!

The supplement mixes powerful fat-burning ingredients to give you your desired look.

According to the producers, working out and dieting may come with body drains, and for this reason, the product comes with brain-boosting products such as Rhodiola Rosea root, which will help you deal with your brain fog.

The Ingredients Used:

Prime shred uses ingredients that are all-natural and clinically proven to help in the fat-burning process. The supplements have also gone through lab tests and were found to be safe for human consumption.

Green Tea extract

Green tea increases the metabolism rate and the functioning of fat-burning hormones such as norepinephrine, which leads to more fats burned.

DMAE

DMAE is responsible for ensuring the brain remains active and functions effectively.

It aids in the production of a neurotransmitter referred to as acetylcholine. It is an essential tool for creating the mind and body connection, allowing you to get the most out of your gym workouts.

L-Tyrosine

This ingredient also helps in the better functioning of the brain. It allows you to have a greater focus, concentration, and alertness.

L-Tyrosine will help you overcome your stressful workout sessions and make the most out of them.

Green Coffee

This natural stimulant will help your burn more fats and boost your energy levels. It speeds up the process of thermogenesis, thus allowing you to gain more energy to burn your fats.

L-theanine

This compound is essential in burning fats while restricting the absorption of fats and carbs into the body. It is also responsible for boosting metabolism and maintains your focus and actions, thus making you gain the most from your workouts.

Vitamin B Complex

This compound contains potential B vitamins to allow you to burn fats. It increases the rate of your body’s metabolism while reducing fatigue.

Bioperine

Bioperine enables effective functioning and working together of the different ingredients used to make Prime Shred give you your ideal body.

Cayenne Pepper

Cayenne pepper is a natural metabolism booster. It accelerates thermogenesis, allowing your body to burn more fat and improving the activities of fat-burning enzymes.

How Effective Is Prime Shred?

Prime Shred employs a 3 -formula action to help you lose weight effectively. First, it speeds up your fat-burning process through thermogenesis which gives you a boost of energy. The second way it works is through releasing fat-burning hormones and enzymes that fasten the fat-burning process.

Finally, Prime Shred provides you with more energy, allowing you to quickly lose fat, especially during tough gym sessions. Prime shed aims to eliminate the fat stored in the body while preventing any further absorption of fat into the body.

Pros:

It uses natural ingredients with fat-burning properties.

It is vegan-friendly.

The natural formula used to create the product is advanced and improved.

The company offers free worldwide shipping so you will be able to save some bucks here.

You are guaranteed your money back if not satisfied with the product.

Their ingredients contain no artificial preservatives, additives, or colors, which is good for your health while you are using it for a long period of time.

The prices are much lower when you purchase in bulk so if you want to get them at a cheaper rate, go for their bulk options.

Cons:

It contains caffeine and may not be used for all.

It can only be purchased from their official website.

Crazy bulk is a manufacturer of legal and safe alternatives to steroids that promise to give you the exact outcomes but with no side effects to your health.

These products are known for their extreme strength and muscle gains. They serve three purposes: bulking, cutting, and strength.

One of the supplements under the cutting category is Clenbutrol.

Clenbutrol is a safe and healthier imitation of the steroid clenbuterol, giving you the same benefits without steroids’ negative health effects.

The product’s manufacturers say that the supplement burns fats and increases the heart’s performance by increasing the amount of oxygen transported in the body, allowing you to have a lean muscle definition just as effectively as the original steroid.

The Ingredients Used:

The product uses all-natural ingredients with no reported harmful side effects.

Guarana Extract

Guarana extract is well known for its appetite suppression properties. When you feel fuller, you will unlikely indulge in bad eating habits that might compromise your fat loss goals.

It also increases your energy levels, allowing you to do your intense workouts for longer periods without getting exhausted.

Citrus Aurantium Peel

Most fat burners have ephedra, which helps them increase their fat-burning rates. It burns fats and has harmful side effects such as anxiety, insomnia, restlessness, vomiting, etc.

Clenbutrol uses the peels of citrus Aurantium to avoid these side effects, which have great thermogenic effects with no proven side effects. This makes it an excellent alternative for ephedra.

Garcinia Cambogia Extract

Garcinia Cambogia helps in fat loss by blocking the enzymes responsible for storing excess fats in the body.

Nicotinamide Vitamin B

It is a helpful anti-inflammatory. This will help you recover faster after your workouts and help your ligaments and joints to feel better.

How Effective Is Clenbutrol?

Clenbutrol is generally effective when used in the recommended amount together with workouts and an effective diet.

This supplement is a strong thermogenic, meaning it raises the temperature of your body. It also helps in supporting muscle gains, increasing your overall strength, increasing the speed of losing fat, and speeding up the time of recovery.

Clenbutrol aids in raising your basal metabolic rate (BMR). With an increased BMR, your body will require more energy, thus using the fats already stored in the body. This will make you burn more calories and shed body fats, leaving you with the body of your desires.

The fat burner supplement also works by increasing the flow of oxygen in your body, boosting your cardiovascular performance, and giving you more energy to complete your challenging workouts.

To obtain your desired results, the manufacturers recommend taking three capsules approximately 45 minutes before working out. An overdose may lead to diarrhea or stomach upsets, particularly when dehydrated.

Pros:

Are effective for both men and women.

The product is a safe and healthier substitute for the steroid Clenbuterol.

It preserves your lean mass. You can lose fats while still retaining your muscle definition.

The products have no side effects compared to steroids.

Improves your performance during workouts.

The brand offers free worldwide shipping.

Increases the ratio of muscles to fat in the body.

Increases your performance during your workouts.

Significantly lowers your body fat.

It enhances your stamina and boosts your energy levels.

An effective thermogenic that will raise your temperature to burn more fats.

Cons:

Most of the products are purely sold online on their website .

Created by the UK-based company Ultimate Life, Powher is a fat burner supplement focused on women and made with natural ingredients like vitamins, plant extracts, and minerals.

The Ingredients Used:

Glucomannan

This is the main component of the supplement. The compound, commonly referred to as konjac root extract is a fiber extracted from the konjac plant. It helps in weight loss by keeping you fuller for longer.

Caffeine

This natural stimulant will boost your rate of metabolism and accelerate the fat-burning process.

Choline

This nutrient is responsible for the normal fat metabolic process.

Chromium

Chromium helps in the average fat metabolism and maintenance of normal blood sugar levels.

Magnesium

Magnesium is a vital nutrient in our bodies that facilitates the release of energy from our bodies and reduces our fatigue levels.

Selenium

Selenium is required by our bodies to maintain normal thyroid functioning, which helps in hormone regulation.

Iron

Iron is an important mineral that helps yield metabolism while contributing to the immune system’s normal working and reducing our exhaustion levels.

How Effective Is Powher?

The supplement takes two approaches to aid in fat loss. First, it is created with ingredients that naturally suppress your appetite. Losing weight requires eating in a caloric deficit.

When you feel full for longer periods, you eat less food than your body needs, making it burn the body’s excess fats to produce the energy it requires.

The second approach is accelerating thermogenesis. This is a process that the body that breaks down fats faster by increasing the body temperature. These processes have been proven to be effective based on the reviews of the consumers at the company’s website.

Pros:

Clear formula explains the ingredients used and their doses.

Ingredients are made from natural products.

Are gluten-free

Friendly to vegans and vegetarians.

Have iron, magnesium, and chromium, which are crucial minerals required by the body.

Cons:

Lacks vitamins such as B strains that are common among supplements.

It can only be purchased from their official website .

The six capsules per day formula may be inconvenient for some.

Getting the Best Out of Your Fat Burners

Just like you didn’t gain your weight overnight, the same case will not happen for weight loss. We might want to lose that weight as fast as we want, but it is not practically possible. Even the producers of these pills assure you that you will not see your desired results if you only use them without exercising healthy practices.

Keep Exercising

The best way to achieve the greatest results with your supplements is by combining them with a healthy diet and a fitness routine. Consider them as your assistants in your weight loss journey, encouraging you to achieve your goals by boosting your metabolism, suppressing your appetite, and raising your energy levels.

Seek Your Doctor’s Guidance

We are all different. What will work for me might not work for you. Before taking any fat burner, the best thing to do is to go to your doctor, who will look into your medical history and advise you on the best supplement to use.

Your doctor will also help you know whether the supplements contain ingredients that may interact with your body or with any other supplements you are taking.

Formulate A Weight Loss Plan

If you really want to lose weight, this should be the first thing to consider. Your loss plan should show you when to eat and the particular foods to eat, together with the specific time that you should take your supplements. Do not take more supplements than the recommended amount.

Your weight loss plan should also show the number of times you want to work out in a week and the different workouts you will do. Remember to select the foods and the workouts according to the type of supplement you are using.

For instance, if the supplement you are using makes you fuller for longer, you may want to take it after your breakfast to avoid you having cravings throughout the day.

Be Consistent

Whatever it is you want to achieve in your life, you must be consistent and determined. That is the only way to accomplish greater things.

It will be more difficult to get your desired results if you constantly cheat in your meals, work out once in a while, or skip your doses.

Sometimes seeing results may take time, and this could make you impatient. This should not

discourage you. Stay on the course and focus on your goals. Better days are coming. When that time comes, you will realize that all the sacrifices were worth it!

How Do These Fat Burners Really Work?

Before using any fat burners, it is necessary to understand that these supplements alone will not give you your desired effects. For them to work effectively, you must be physically active and eat healthily.

Fat burners use different techniques to achieve your desired weight loss. Each method depends on the particular brand.

The following are the commonly used techniques by different fat burner supplements to help you lose weight.

Boosting Your Metabolism

These supplements increase your metabolism rate, thus allowing you to release more heat that will speed up the fat-burning process. The more heat released, the higher the rate of burning fats.

Suppressing Your Appetite

These appetite suppressant pills have ingredients that keep you fuller for longer periods, thus allowing you to eat less than your body requires. When this occurs, your body begins to burn the stored fats in an attempt to produce energy.

Blocking the Absorption of Fats and Carbs

They restrict the amount of fats and carbohydrates being absorbed into the body. Anything that’s not digested is then passed into the large intestine being taken into the body as calories.

Improving Your Focus and Attention

When you have an improved focus, you can tackle challenging workouts without stopping in the middle—doing intense workouts has the probability of allowing you to lose weight faster than uncoordinated workouts.

Increasing Your Energy Levels

The stimulants present in these supplements are responsible for increasing your energy levels, thus boosting the fat burning process.

The Ingredients Used In Fat Burners you must look for?

This is one of the crucial factors to consider before purchasing any supplement. Generally, you will opt for products with ingredients that have proven to effectively aid in weight loss. You will also want to see the amount of the ingredient the supplement contains per dose. Avoid products with artificial ingredients at all costs!

Frequently Asked Questions on Fat Burners:

Q1. What are fat burners?

Fat burners are supplements created to increase your metabolism process hence allowing you to burn more fats in the body. They achieve this by suppressing your appetite, restricting fats and carbs’ absorption, and raising your body temperature.

Q2. What is the best duration for taking the supplements?

You should fat burner supplements until you achieve your desired results. But if you are used to taking the supplements regularly every month, it is necessary to take breaks in between to prevent your body from getting used to them.

Q3. What’s the amount of weight I should lose?

The amount of weight you will lose depends on different factors such as your diet, workout intensity, and body type. There is no specific time frame, and so the results will be different for everyone.

Q4. Am I supposed to work out and eat clean while taking the supplements?

Yes, you should. Fat burners are not created to miraculously help you lose weight. You must put in the work, and this involves eating healthy and staying active.

Q5. How much do these supplements cost?

Like any other product in the market, supplements come at varying prices depending on their brand, formula, kind, and amount. Buying the supplements in large quantities is more cost-effective than buying them in small amounts.

Q6. How safe are these fat burners?

We have so many best fat burners in the market today from different brands. However, not all these supplements are safe for your consumption. If you are looking for the best fat burners, go for those made using all-natural ingredients with no artificial additives, chemicals, or 0r GMOs because they are safer and healthier.

The number one thing to look for while buying the supplements is the ingredients used to make them. If you find that it contains a number of artificial chemicals or additives, it would be best if you settled on a different one with natural ingredients.

This is because using artificial ingredients may leave you with allergies, insomnia or increase your anxiety levels.

It would be advisable to understand that natural fat burners will not always come without minor side effects. Some ingredients in these supplements, such as caffeine, may react with other medications or cause mild insomnia.

Women who are pregnant or nursing should shun away from using fat burner supplements as they may negatively affect their children.

In Conclusion: Which Fat Burning Pills Are Best?

Using fat burner supplements to lose weight is an effective method to lose weight, particularly when combined with exercising and eating healthy foods.

With an all-natural Best fat burner, you are assured of healthier weight loss methods. According to our research, we would recommend you to go for PhenQ. This one is the most favored one by the customers. Although you can Purchase any of the fat burner supplements we have reviewed in this article to get your desired results.

With these supplements, working out and eating clean will prove to be easier for you. What are you waiting for!

