Best Foot Exercises to Ease Pain and Boost Performance

Men are notorious for not taking care of their feet. That’s a shame since just a little daily maintenance in this area can pay huge dividends. The greatest percentage of sensory input receptors can be found in the foot. Of the body’s 206 bones, 25 percent are in the feet. The human foot has 28 bones, 33 joints, 107 ligaments, and 19 tendons. Your feet are the most undertreated parts of your body and yet they’re the most abused. Reflexology researchers believe every body part can be traced to a spot on your feet or hands, so working these areas can have total-body benefits. Here are ten exercises for your feet that will improve performance, reduce stress, and decrease pain all over. All should be done barefoot for maximum impact.

1. Ankle flexion and extension

From a sitting position with your foot slightly off the ground, flex the foot from the ankle (toes pointing toward the shins). Then extend it toward the ground, pointing toes to the floor and slightly touching the floor. Do two sets of 15 with each foot. Note: Move your foot from the ankle.

2. Toe circles

From either a sitting position or lying on your back while holding your foot slightly off the ground, rotate your foot 10 times in a clockwise motion. Then rotate 10 times in a counterclockwise motion. Do two sets of 10 with each foot. Again, remember to move from the ankle, not the toes.

3. Toe taps

From a standing position with legs hip-width apart, lift the toes of one foot off the ground. Just the toes, not the entire foot. Lay down each toe one at a time, starting at the small toe and working your way to the big toe. Repeat by laying down your big toe and working your way out. Repeat with the other foot.