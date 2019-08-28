The 11 Best Products to Relieve Foot Pain

If you suffer from foot pain, you’re not alone. Millions of people are afflicted. But you don’t have to just take it! Taking a load off and elevating your feet is great, but if you have serious issues like plantar fasciitis, neuropathy, or other symptoms, you need more. What are the best products to relieve foot pain? We searched all over Amazon and chose the Miko Shiatsu Foot Massager as our Best Overall Product for Foot Pain.

The Miko is a marvel. It uses air pressure to compress your feet, and bottom rollers perform a shiatsu-style massage on your sore doggies. It has five distinct levels of pressure and adjustable heat. And it’s all controlled with top buttons that you can actuate with your toes; you don’t have to bend down to adjust it. Best of all, it’s relatively compact. So you can simply slide it back under the couch when it’s not in use.

This foot massager gets rave reviews on Amazon, and it’s far more affordable than a lot of name-brand foot massagers—and has all the same functionality. If you’re looking for a quality foot massage at a great price, check out the Miko Shiatsu Foot Massager.

What Are The Best Foot Pain Products?

But no matter what’s got your feet hurting, there’s a foot pain product on this list that can help you. From pain-relieving homeopathic oils to compression socks, from perfect orthotic insoles to the absolute best running shoe we’ve ever worn, we’ve got your tootsies taken care of. What else is on our list of the Best Products for Foot Pain?

Altra Torin 3.5 Road Running Shoe—Altra shoes are made to help your toes spread out naturally for better alignment and pure, natural form while running. What the Torin 3.5’s lack in style options they more than make up for in comfort and performance;

Superfeet GREEN Orthotic Insoles—Designed to replace the existing removable footbed in your current shoes, the number-one orthotic insoles on Amazon are renowned for natural comfort and superior foot support;

Orthofeet Hunter Orthotic Insoles—Perfect for those who are on their feet all day or need more protection than a typical shoe can offer, these orthotic boots are made to handle the toughest assignments and provide the arch support most work boots lack;

NatraCure Cold Therapy Socks—If you’re one of those who ices their feet down at the end of the day, consider these socks; they have sleeves made for specially-designed gel packs in the toe, heel, and bottom to get the ice therapy where you need it.

What Causes Foot Pain?

Foot pain can come from all kinds of different things, so no one solution is going to remedy everything for everybody. There’s just no magic cure for foot pain. Some people suffer from poor support from their existing shoes, and need orthotics to provide proper support. Others develop painful issues like bunions or hammer toes. Runners and athletes are particularly susceptible. And if you’ve ever had plantar fasciitis or bone spurs, those can be excruciating. It’s just hard to function with foot pain, especially if you work on your feet.

So you’ve got to find a solution. You could experiment with all kinds of things, and hope you’re not squandering your money. But you’re better off starting with our list below. Even if you don’t find that perfect foot pain solution here, use these products as a good launching point to address your specific issue. We’ve tried to cover the gamut of symptoms, so you’re bound to find something that works for you.

