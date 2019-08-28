The 11 Best Products to Relieve Foot Pain

Best Bargain Foot Massage GET IT!

Nektek Shiatsu Foot Massager

Six massage heads with 18 rotating massager nodes provide deep penetration for a soothing and relaxing experience. Even better, it has a manual heating function that can be manually turned on or off. It’s great for painful feet as well as just tired feet.

It has three-stage, height-adjustable feet, so it’s perfect for chairs, couches, and users of every size.

PROS:

-Access the power button and set mode using your toe.

-Built-in cord storage.

CONS:

-Great for most every foot size, but may not work well if the arches of your feet are high.

Get It: Save $5 on the Nektek Shiatsu Foot Massager ($51 with coupon) at Amazon