The 11 Best Products to Relieve Foot Pain

Orthofeet Edgewater Athletic Shoe

If your foot pain is keeping you from completing your fitness regimen, try these athletic/walking shoes from Orthofeet, specifically designed for those who suffer from plantar fasciitis. They feature premium orthotic insoles with anatomical arch support and multiple cushioning layers that improve foot and leg alignment, enhancing comfort and helping ease pain on the heel.

A lightweight sole with air cushioning and seam-free interior makes them great for the gym and for athletic activities such as tennis and cardio. Available in Wide widths, too.

PROS:

-Recommended by podiatrists.

-Extra depth with removable 1/4-inch orthotic insoles provide ample space for custom orthotics.

CONS:

-Not recommeneded for super-intense activities, but they’re perfect for standard workouts.

Get It: Pick up Orthofeet Edgewater Athletic Shoes ($120) at Amazon