The 11 Best Products to Relieve Foot Pain

Best Ice Alternative GET IT!

NatraCure Cold Therapy Socks

Within seconds, you can relieve your sore, tired feet, and aching feet. It’s also fantastic for painful chronic conditions like plantar fasciitis and arthritis. It’s essentially a sock with sleeves on the sole and each end, with specially designed foot-shaped gel packs (included) that you freeze, and slip into place when needed.

Nearly 1,750 Amazon reviewers swear by them. They’re great for bunions, plantar fasciitis, or whenever you need to cool your feet.

PROS:

-Replacement/extra gel packs are available.

-Fits mens size 9-12

CONS:

-Obviously, you can’t walk around in them; but it’s best to elevate sore feet anyway.

Get It: Pick up NatraCure Cold Therapy Socks (from $25) at Amazon