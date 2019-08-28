The 11 Best Products to Relieve Foot Pain

Best Insoles GET IT!

Superfeet GREEN

Heavy-duty shock absorption and legendary support have led to nearly 7k Amazon reviewers giving these insoles a 4.1 star rating. They’re incredibly popular with backpackers and those who work on their feet. Superfeet insoles are topped with an organic, all-natural odor-control coating.

Fits all types of medium- and high-volume footwear with removable factory insoles, from running shoes to casual footwear to work and hiking boots.

PROS:

-Gel-free; no popping or leaking.

-Designed for all-around support; for high-volume support, try Superfeet ORANGE.

CONS:

-They do take up a lot of space in the shoe, but they’re excellent for boots.

