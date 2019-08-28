The 11 Best Products to Relieve Foot Pain

Best Overall GET IT!

Miko Shiatsu Foot Massager

One of the top-rated devices of its kind with nearly 1,500 Amazon reviews and a 4.3-star rating, this powerful foot massager with air pressure provides a spa-grade massage in your own home, office, or anywhere you decide to put it. The independent foot chambers deliver a shiatsu massage to the bottoms and sides of your feet with deep-kneading and soothing natural vibrations. Soft-touch buttons you can control with your toes let you dial in personalized settings such as strength, massage type, and heat.

Five pressure levels are avialable to choose from, with a deep-kneading feature for pressure point stimulation to improve blood flow. The adjustable heat feature loosens those tense muscles and ligaments.

PROS:

-Fantastic relief for post-run or -workout.

-Far more affordable and just as effective as pricier options; you could easily pay twice as much—but why?

-Small enough to slide under the sofa when not in use.

CONS:

-Doesn’t address heel or ankle issues—but that’s a sign of more serious problems.

