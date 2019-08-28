The 11 Best Products to Relieve Foot Pain

Best Running Shoes GET IT!

Altra Torin 3.5 Road Running Shoe

Runners rejoice! Altra athletic shoes are designed for the natural movement and shape of your feet. The new Torin 3.5 is a cushioned, performance-ready runner, great for every day training and longer racers. Its updated upper features enhanced breathability, bold color blocking, and an integrated tongue. The synthetic nubuck heel adds durability, while the midsole cushioning delivers comfort and performance.

Altra athletic shoes are known for their wide, foot-shaped toe box, which allows your toes to relax and spread out naturally and the big toe to remain in a straight position for more comfort, speed, and stability. They’re also famous for their Zero Drop platform, which places your heel and forefoot the same distance from the ground to encourage natural, low-impact running form.

PROS:

-83 percent of reviewers rate them a perfect five stars.

–Perfect for runners with wide feet.

-Available in white, black, grey/yellow, and blue/grey.

CONS:

-Not a ton of style options—but this isn‘t a fashion show.

Get It: Pick up the Altra Torin 3.5 Road Running Shoe (from $83) at Amazon