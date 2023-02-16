Green powders have taken off in the supplement market and for good reason. Eating fruits and veggies—especially those dark, leafy green ones—improves your health. It’s indisputable. But it’s tricky for most people to get the recommended five servings in their daily diet, which is why adding a supplement can help.

The real deal is always optimal, but green powders have been shown to up your nutritional intake of key vitamins and minerals with the added bonus of being incredibly convenient to consume. Thing is, picking the right green powder for you isn’t as easy as rolling up to a farmstand or grocery store and buying a head of broccoli. There’s a lot of junk out there touting to be good for you when it’s really not.

We talked to experts and scrutinized labels to find the cream of the crop and answer some of the most common questions: What green powders taste good? Are green powders worth it? Are green powders safe? What are green powder benefits? Meet the starting lineup.

Best Green Powders of 2023 to Supplement Your Diet

What are Green Powders?

Generally, “green powder” refers to a mix of greens that are either dried and crushed or juiced and dehydrated into a powder. “Popular green ingredients are spinach, kale, broccoli, collards, parsley, seaweed, spirulina, and chlorella, which are all loaded with nutrients and may facilitate detoxification,” explains Megan Hilbert, R.D., who works as a coach with Journey, a personalized health and nutrition service.