Finding the best duffel bags for the gym is easy—there are tons of them—but picking the right one for you? That’s a little more difficult, because we all have different needs and tastes. Some have a dedicated bag where their gym gear lives. Others like to use a variety of bags depending on the day, the type of workout, and what their post-workout plans are. The important thing is to buy the bag you’re comfortable with. Whether you need a duffle bag with a separate compartment for wet clothes or you’re looking for a simple drawstring sack to carry your wallet, keys, and phone, there’s a wide range of options to choose from.

Here, we’ve rounded up duffle bags for the gym from top brands like Nike and Under Armour, as well as smaller companies like Baboon to the Moon. No matter where you’re headed or how much gear you’re hauling, these picks will serve you well.

Under Armour Undeniable Duffle 4.0 Medium Duffle Bag

The newest version of UA’s Undeniable line is its most advanced yet. It’s big enough for all your gear yet small enough to stow out of sight, and it comes with a multitude of storage pockets, including a vented space that allows shoes or sweaty clothes to dry out. Plus, it’s available in nine different colorways.

[$45; underarmour.com]

Nike Heritage Duffel Bag

This bag from Nike is perfect if you’re searching for a classic duffel bag look. The main compartment offers plenty of room for swallowing gear or even a weekend’s worth of clothing, it comes with a removable shoulder strap for easy toting, and there’s a hidden side pocket for storing smaller items, too.

[$40; nike.com]

Thule Chasm

With its 130-liter capacity, the Chasm is a fantastic pick for guys who need to lug around large, bulky items like hockey pads or baseball bats. It’s also available in smaller sizes if you don’t need quite so much space.

[$170; thule.com]

Patagonia Ultralight Black Hole 30L

Made of lightweight and durable ripstop nylon, this duffle has a large top opening for easy access to gear, and the “daisy chain” design on the strap webbing allows you to tie the bag down or clip on accessories. And thanks to its large handles, you can even wear it as a backpack.

[$69; patagonia.com]

Baboon to the Moon Go-Bag Small

For proof that duffle bags don’t have to be boring, look no further than Baboon to the Moon. The company offers the Go-Bag in three different sizes (the small has a 40-liter capacity), and it’s available in a range of bright, bold colors with limited-edition interior prints. This bag will definitely stand out at the gym—or wherever you take it.

[$169; baboontothemoon.com]

Nike Brasilia Training Gym Sack

Sometimes all you need is a light and easy carryall for your shoes and keys. This drawstring satchel is perfect for quick trips to the gym, and it comes in four different colors.

[$16; nike.com]

Adidas Defender II Duffel Bag

One of the best budget-friendly duffel bags for the gym out there, the Defender II is highly rated, comes with a generous main compartment and two zippered end pockets, and is relatively small, so it’s easy to carry around or stuff into a locker.

[$38; amazon.com]

Filson Medium Rugged Twill Duffel Bag

Meet the Rolls-Royce of duffels. If you need a bag that can go from the gym to the office to a long weekend away—and do it all in style—this duffel from Filson has you covered. The water-resistant twill fabric is tough enough to handle the bumps and scrapes of your commute, and the leather straps and accents elevate it from utilitarian storage solution to handsome accessory. When’s the last time you could say that about a duffel bag?

