Almost everyone you know may have faced a hair loss problem at some point in their lives. Several environmental and other factors can affect hair growth negatively.

Losing hair can make you appear older than you are, and you don’t want to keep this up if you want to look youthful and healthy.

There are many hair growth products available in the market today that claim to save you from the perils of premature hair loss, but very few can deliver effectively on these claims.

Most of these products contain a host of harmful chemicals and additives that can do more harm than good for your hair strands and follicles in the long run.

The hair growth products we’ve reviewed in this article are all made using the best ingredients and techniques to leave you with healthy, beautiful hair.

In reducing the severity of the hair loss issue you’re facing and promoting strong hair growth; these products are sure to become a staple part of your beauty regimen.

Top 3 Best Hair Growth Supplements With Vitamins [Reviews]

Let us now review our chosen products in-depth to give you a clear idea of what to expect when you purchase a hair growth product.

We’ve outlined and reviewed the main features below, so make sure you go through each of these carefully to decide on the best hair growth product to suit your needs.

#1. Har Vokse – Contains Best Vitamins For Hair Growth

Brand Overview

Har Vokse hair growth product was created by a group of Norwegian researchers who were trying to find the correlation between fish protein and hair growth. Their discoveries were considered to be something of a breakthrough in the hair growth industry and have helped scores of users ever since.

They regularly test their products on a host of people of different ages and lifestyles and can achieve some awe-inspiring results. Hair loss is often caused by a host of different ailments – not all of which are easy to recognize and treat.

This winning formula can combat hair loss caused by several reasons and reversing the effects of these reasons effectively.

What we loved best about this product is that it doesn’t just reduce hair loss; it improves the quality of your hair as well. You won’t need to look for additional products to promote healthy hair growth after using this product – unlike many other popular hair growth products available today.

Most hair products that claim to combat hair loss do so ineffectively or deliver on this claim but do nothing for the quality of your hair. Such products end up costing you more in terms of money and effort than you would have originally accounted for. This is not the case with Har Vokse.

This product has three main benefits: it reduces hair loss, promotes regrowth, and makes your hair grow stronger and healthier. In other words, Har Vokse is a product that delivers well on every front when it comes to combating premature and unwanted hair loss. After just a few weeks of using this product, you’ll notice your hair looking healthier and shinier.

You’ll also notice new hair growth after a few weeks of regular use. Unlike most hair growth products doing the rounds today, Har Vokse can be used on all hair types. However, we found that it’s most effective, and its results are most striking on aging hair. Once you’re middle-aged or older, your hair loses its radiance and sheen and looks rather lifeless.

Har Vokse is known by scores of users to have brought their hair back to life after years of trying to make it regain some lost radiance. In other words, this product works just as well to revive dull hair as it does to reduce and prevent hair loss.

This supplement helps your bare hair follicles produce new hair and even allows stunted hair to grow longer and healthier. In doing so, it allows you to proudly display your locks with renewed confidence.

We think the main reason behind the effectiveness of this formula is the ingredients used in it. This hair growth product has some of the most powerful, effective natural ingredients we’ve seen in any product. The main ingredients used here are amino acids and marine collagen. These ingredients help provide your hair with the nutrients that are essential to helping it grow healthily.

It contains Vitamins E and B that fortify your hair follicles against further damage and make your hair appear stronger. One of the many causes behind hair loss is dandruff, and this formula contains selenium to reduce dandruff on your scalp.

Interestingly, it also contains amla extract that helps prevent premature greying of your hair and protects it against external damage from pollution and other environmental factors.

Not only does this formula contain great natural ingredients, but it also steers clear of using any harsh additives or chemicals that could damage your hair in the long run.

Hair products that use such harmful ingredients may appear to give you results faster than those that don’t – only to leave you with permanently damaged hair a few months later. You can rest assured that Har Vokse is not one among these formulas.

This brand recommends a two-step approach to reducing hair loss and promoting healthy hair regrowth. The first step involves strengthening your hair follicles and preventing them from suffering further damage.

The second step requires conditioning your hair, so it appears shinier and healthier and doesn’t show signs of damage over time.

Benefits

Following are the pros of using this hair vitamins formula:

It reduces hair loss with continued use over time

It follows a two-step approach to making your hair healthier – reduces hair loss and promoting healthy hair regrowth

It helps strengthen your existing hair

It uses some of the best natural ingredients available today to reduce hair loss.

It works reasonably well on all hair types – regardless of your age and lifestyle.

The product is available with a 60-day money-back guarantee

#2. Profollica – Best Hair Growth Vitamins For Men

Brand Overview

Like Har Vokse, Profollica too is a hair growth solution that follows a two-step approach to reduce hair loss among users. In the following two steps, this formula ensures that users can target hair loss from every angle and provide an effective solution for the same. This product mainly aims to tackle hair loss problems that stem from DHT.

DHT – or dihydrotestosterone – makes your hair follicles shrink until they die out, leaving you with major hair loss issues, which can be difficult to remedy. Those who are genetically sensitive to DHT are sure to face a hair loss problem sooner rather than later in their lives. If you’re one such person, this hair growth product might just be a good fit for you.

The first and most obvious sign that your hair is being targeted by DHT is that it starts to grow brittle and rough. If your hair starts falling out at the smallest touch and begins thinning prematurely, you likely have DHT wreaking havoc with your hair follicles. However, with Profollica, you don’t have to worry about hair loss due to DHT, as this is an effective solution for the same.

This formula effectively helps slow down hair loss and eventually does away with it entirely. It reverses the hair loss you experience to provide you with a healthy, shiny head of hair within a few weeks of regular use. This formula is specifically designed to stop the hair loss before you won’t have any hair left.

This product has been clinically tested and found to be safe enough for regular use among a host of users. Those who have used this formula claim that it is easily the fastest and most effective hair growth formula they have ever come across, despite years of searching for one.

The dormant follicles present on your scalp are rejuvenated and brought back to life with this simple yet highly effective formula. After being tested on scores of users (all men), this formula has shown that it can reduce hair loss in about 90% of those who try it out. Users often claim that this formula not only arrests hair loss. It also allows hair to grow back stronger and silkier than it was before.

As we mentioned above, Profollica follows a two-step approach to reducing hair loss effectively. Both of these steps play an equally important role in slowing down and eventually reversing the effects of hair loss among users – especially those who are worst affected by hair loss.

Step 1

Step 1 of this process involves using a supplement that’s enriched with Millet extract. Now, this is not an ingredient you’re likely to find in your daily diet or even other hair growth formulas, for that matter. What Millet extract does is prevents DHT from forming in your scalp and attacking your hair follicles.

If you want to derive maximum benefit from this supplement, you’ll need to consume it every day. Missing a dose might weaken the effects of this formula and set you back. Therefore you want to ensure you set a reminder of some sort to ensure you make it a part of your daily routine.

Step 2

Step 2 of using this formula involves using a hair gel on your scalp that contains Trichogen. Trichogen is a powerful ingredient that has been clinically tested and proven to have properties that allow it to combat premature hair loss in both men and women. If you use any gel that contains this ingredient, you’ll know that it can instantly make your hair appear fuller, thicker, and shinier.

In other words, Trichogen helps your hair look healthier from the get-go. To use this gel, you simply need to apply it onto your hair once it’s damp and massage gently for a few minutes. Therefore, the best time to use this gel is right after you shower or have a bath.

Benefits

Following are the pros of this hair growth formula:

It contains 100% natural ingredients, none of which cause any side effects

You don’t require a medical prescription to purchase the brand’s official website

It follows two steps that target hair loss from every possible angle

It comes with a 67-day money-back guarantee if you’re not happy with the results

It works on pretty much all hair types

It’s one of the best hair loss products for men currently available

You’ll find yourself with stronger and thicker hair after just the first few uses

#3. Procerin – Slows Hair Loss

Brand Overview

This budget-friendly formula is specially designed for men and helps regrow lost hair in just a few weeks. This formula has been tested clinically and proven to be effective at combating premature hair loss among men. It essentially helps reverse the effects of hair loss.

DHT is one of the main culprits behind hair loss among men of all ages. It attacks your hair follicles and causes hair strands to fall out eventually at first then rapidly until there’s no hair left. This formula effectively curbs DHT production in your scalp and, in doing so, arrests the effects of hair loss permanently.

This hair loss treatment is topical and therefore more convenient for most users, especially those who don’t want to spend large amounts of money and time visiting a hair clinic to combat their hair loss woes.

Once you start using this treatment, the DHT that plagued your hair follicles will stop binding themselves to the receptors. Therefore, your hair follicles are left free to produce new hair growth once again.

What this formula essentially does is provide your scalp with all the nutrients it requires to stay healthy. If your scalp is healthy, it can not only inhibit unwanted hair loss but can promote stronger, healthier hair growth as well. 94% of users who underwent a clinical study on this product have agreed on the same.

Nearly all those who participated in the study reported lesser hair loss and claimed that they saw new hair growth within mere weeks of using the same. Not only that, but most users also agreed that they would recommend this product to those they knew who are suffering from premature hair loss.

The prevention of DHT and the promotion of newer, healthier hair growth results in covering up bald spots and patches that most users reported having before they started using the product. Using Procerin, therefore, helped give them a great confidence boost and allowed them to sport a more youthful appearance than they did during the time they were faced with rapid hair loss.

What we liked best about this product is how effective it is at combating pattern baldness. This problem generally starts to plague men when they’re 30 or older and persists stubbornly thereafter. After using this product for a few weeks, several users reported that they found a significant reduction in hair loss which had caused pattern baldness before.

Also, you won’t find any harmful chemicals or additives in this formula that could damage your hair in the long run. This is especially impressive, considering most hair loss products available today in the same price range use a host of synthetic additives to keep their prices low. With Procerin, you can be sure to receive an excellent quality product with natural ingredients that don’t require you to break the bank.

Another great feature of this product is that it’s very simple and convenient to use. All you need to do is use it once in the morning and once at night before bedtime to start seeing results within just a few weeks. Moreover, you can purchase this formula whenever you like without a prescription.

Benefits

Following are the pros of this hair growth formula:

It contains ingredients that are clinically proven to be effective at fighting the effects of hair loss right from the roots

You don’t require a medical prescription to purchase this product

The dual-combo approach to fighting hair loss and promoting new hair growth has worked for scores of authentic buyers

It comes with a 90-day risk-free guarantee

It’s very easily affordable, which helps widen its appeal

It does not contain any harmful chemicals or additives

Vitamins & Ingredients That Promote Hair Growth

Now that you have a fair idea of what to expect from a great hair growth product let us examine some of the main ingredients used in such formulas. These ingredients are both natural and effective at preventing hair loss while promoting healthy regrowth. If you understand the effects of these ingredients, you’ll be able to decide for yourself which hair growth products are worth investing in.

Vitamin B7

Also known as biotin, Vitamin B7 is acknowledged by scores of hair care experts to be one of the best hair growth ingredients available today. This vitamin is effective because it helps convert amino acids into one of the most powerful hair care ingredients – keratin. Keratin is one of the building blocks of healthy hair growth, and no good hair care product is complete without it.

This is mainly why this protein (keratin) is commonly found in some of the most popular hair care products today, such as hair creams, shampoos, and conditioners. Even costly salon treatments include keratin to help give hair a smoother, shinier texture. Biotin is one of the best ingredients to include in hair growth products not only because it promotes growth but because it improves the texture of your hair as well.

Those who use biotin as part of their hair care routine will have you know that it improves the elasticity of their hair strands, making them less susceptible to breakage and other signs of damage. If you don’t have enough biotin to support your hair, you’ll likely have to deal with weak hair strands that break easily.

Biotin is found in many common foods that are part of your everyday diets, such as meat and certain vegetables. However, if you prefer supplements to get in your required biotin dosage, then consider using a hair growth that contains it in good quantities.

Serenoa

Serenoa repens or saw palmetto is a powerful hair care ingredient that is used in formulas around the world today to remedy hair loss effectively. This ingredient is extracted from the berry plant and has been used in America for centuries now due to its incredible medicinal properties. The berry extract is Serenoa helps prevent the formation of certain compounds that significantly contribute to unwanted hair loss.

The best part about this extract is that you don’t need to consume berries to take advantage of the excellent hair care benefits it offers you. Saw palmetto is now available in several supplements and other treatments in the world of hair loss that makes consuming it quite simple and convenient. The presence of this ingredient in a formula is often seen as a testament to the quality of the product under consideration.

However, be warned that you cannot consume this ingredient on an empty stomach. If you do so, you risk giving yourself a stomach ache or other digestive issues. Instead, take a saw palmetto supplement with your meal to avoid facing the same. Also, if you’re on medication, it would be advisable to first consult your healthcare provider before you start taking a supplement that contains saw palmetto.

Also, if you’re breastfeeding, pregnant, or on contraceptives, you should avoid consuming this extract altogether, as it can interfere with the working of hormones in your body.

Collagen

Collagen is required by your body to promote good health in your skin, hair, and more. This protein essentially supplies your body with the amino acids it needs to produce keratin. As discussed above, keratin is one of the most powerful nutrients required for healthy hair growth among people who are middle-aged and above.

Your body can produce collagen well enough when you’re younger, but as you age, production often slows down to a point that interferes with your skin and hair health.

This is the main reason why you lose skin and hair elasticity and luster as you age. In providing your body with hydrolyzed collagen (available in the form of supplements), you allow it to regain the ability to produce healthy, lustrous hair again.

Collagen, which is in the form of pills, is often easier for your body to retain than when it is available in other forms.

Vitamin E

It’s no secret that Vitamin E has been used for centuries by cultures around the world to promote healthy hair growth. Products that contain this vitamin are often those that impart the most luster, radiance, and silkiness to your hair. This is why many hair growth products contain pure almond oil, which is a rich source of Vitamin E.

Let us focus on one specific Vitamin E compound here: tocotrienols. This compound is known to be effective at fighting free radicals that contain too much oxygen that is not considered healthy for promoting hair growth.

The excess of oxygen here can wreak havoc on your hair as it interferes with your DNA. If you don’t inhibit this flow of unwanted oxygen in time, it could well lead to excessive hair loss and other obvious, visible signs of premature aging.

Adding tocotrienols to your hair growth regimen can boost the production of antioxidants in your body, thereby preventing the damage caused by free radicals.

The nature of this compound is such that it can be absorbed by your body easily, unlike some other compounds found in Vitamin E. This compound helps keep your hair looking young, strong, and healthy for the longest time and doesn’t have any noticeable side effects either.

Jojoba

Jojoba oil or wax is commonly used as an excellent conditioning hair care product. Some of the best brands currently in operation use jojoba oil in their shampoos and conditioners to provide users with the kind of healthy, shiny hair texture they either lost or have always wanted.

Not only does this ingredient keep your scalp and hair moisturized for days after you use it, but it also prevents your hair from suffering any further damage caused by environmental and other factors. The common issues that plague aging hair are breakage, brittleness, and dryness – all of which can be remedied effectively and quickly with the help of jojoba oil.

Also, jojoba oil or wax is often used as hair growth oil as well. This is mainly because jojoba contains some of the best nutrients required for hair growth, such as Vitamins B and E, which we have elaborated on in this section.

Since it supplies your hair with so many incredible essential nutrients to support hair growth, it’s no surprise that we would recommend jojoba oil to combat hair loss and promote hair growth.

Retinol / Vitamin A

Retinol – or Vitamin A – has several important functions when it comes to promoting hair growth and other functions in your body. It is one of the main ingredients you should include in your diet or hair care regimen if you want to see great results quickly that don’t leave you with any long-term side effects.

Without retinol, the hair cells in your body will neither be able to grow nor function properly, so you have to make sure you choose a hair growth product that contains at least a small amount of it, especially if you’re facing premature hair loss. Not only does retinol promote healthy hair growth, but it also helps the glands in your scalp produce more sebum.

Boosting sebum production effectively allows your scalp to provide natural moisture to your hair strands without having to depend on topical supplements to get the job done. You’ll find an abundance of Vitamin A in several food items you regularly consume, such as carrots and spinach.

However, if you prefer taking supplements, then there are several supplements and hair care products out there that contain adequate Vitamin A to support strong and healthy hair growth among users of all ages.

Best Treatments for Hair Loss

There are several treatments available today that tackle hair regrowth effectively and help prevent premature hair loss. Not all these treatments require visits to the clinic or are too costly.

Let us examine a few of these below:

Shampoo

You may have come across dozens upon dozens of ads from brands that claim their shampoo can promote healthy hair growth and stop hair loss.

However, few of these can deliver on these claims. A shampoo that promotes hair growth does not always require a medical prescription.

Shampoos that contain Vitamins B and E are often the most effective at combating hair loss. These shampoos inhibit the formation of DHT in your scalp that contributes to premature hair loss.

Essential Vitamins

Certain vitamins consumed by expecting mothers often contribute towards healthy hair growth – as reported by scores of women over the years.

While taken as supplements to provide adequate nutrition for an unborn child, the vitamins A and E can help promote healthy hair growth among women.

Oil

Hair growth oils such as almond oil and castor oil help strengthen your hair from the roots and prevent hair loss. Those who use such oils – both in shampoos or conditioners and in raw form – at least twice a week report a significant reduction in hair loss and the appearance of new hair growth.

Supplements

As discussed in previous sections, hair growth supplements are among the best solutions to arrest hair loss and support healthy hair regrowth among users of any hair type.

Such supplements generally contain a combination of natural ingredients that work well together to target hair loss from every angle. You’ll need to take these supplements regularly or as prescribed by a doctor to see results.

Conclusion – Which Hair Growth Supplement Should You Choose?

No one wants to deal with premature hair loss and look older than they are, which is why hair growth products are all the rage today and seemingly always will be.

Choosing a hair growth product to cater to your hair type and needs shouldn’t be difficult if you know what factors to look for before purchasing one.

Consider the ingredients used in a certain hair growth product and the price you’ll be paying for it before you come to a decision. Like we did and saw the best growth in hair by using Har Vokse’ hair growth product.

As you’ll be using this product regularly, you’ll have to ensure it doesn’t cause too much of a strain on your pocket or cause any long-term side effects that can be difficult to remedy.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!