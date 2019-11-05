The Best Hangover Cures, Ranked

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

After a night of drinking, your body and mind feel like crap—that’s what we call a hangover. But here’s the thing: A hangover is not a symptom. Rather, it’s a collection of symptoms, brought on my severe dehydration caused by overconsumption of alcohol. So what’s the best hangover cure? We’ve collected the top five-rated hangover cures on Amazon here.

Let’s just say this upfront and get it out in the open: There’s no such thing as a hangover cure. In fact, there’s technically no such thing as a “hangover.” What we mean is this: Because we all experience the symptoms of overindulgence differently, there’s just no specific way to define a hangover. So it’s impossible to pinpoint a cure for such wildly varying symptoms.

We all feel like crap after drinking too much. But we all feel it differently. Some of us feel it in our heads; we’re lost in a fog, and get all achy and dizzy if we move too quickly. Others feel it in our guts; nausea and churning and throwing up, with an unquenchable hunger for greasy food. Some of us simply won’t wake up or get out of bed. Most of us get some combination of all of these symptoms.

Even if there’s no cure, science has been able to pinpoint the cause of so-called hangovers: dehydration. Our bodies utilize so many resources while drunk, we deplete much of the electrolytes in our system. But we don’t realize it until it’s too late. Which leaves us feeling like crap.

Interestingly, it was the rave/Ecstasy crowd that was intrinsic in discovering this. Somehow, club kids years ago started drinking Pedialyte, the electrolyte replenishment beverage used to hydrate infants and small children with diarrhea. Turns out, the stuff was great for helping them recover from their debauchery.

Today, there are several products on the market that can help hydrate your body, replenish the electrolytes in your system, and get you back in the game, faster. In fact, Amazon has dozens of so-called “hangover cures.”

Here are the best hangover cures, as voted by real Amazon reviewers. They all do basically the same thing: restore electrolytes with amino acids and vitamins, perhaps some herbal extracts and botanicals to promote liver function and break down alcohol-induced toxins. But all have more than 1,000 reviews, and all are rated at least 4.5 stars. So for most people, most of these products work to cure their hangovers.

Will one of them work for you? There’s only one way to find out.

