Unless you were unlucky enough to be allergic to peanuts, peanut butter is a defining part of our youth. Who didn’t grow up loving peanut butter and jelly sandwiches? It’s just one of the simplest pleasures in the world. So much so, that it’s still one of our go-to quick lunches.

That is, unless you follow the keto diet. Peanuts have more carbs than most nuts—roughly three to four grams per serving. If you’re looking for keto-friendly nut butters, your best bet is to stay away from peanut butters altogether and substitute in another option.

There are plenty of Keto-friendly nut butters, but which are the best? We selected our favorite options on Amazon that are keto-friendly, beloved by reviewers, and cover a variety of taste preferences. Check out our favorites below.