Performance Nut Butter Macadamia, Coconut & Cashew Keto Nut Butter GET IT!

These snack packs are great for stowing at work, throwing in your briefcase, or just keeping in your car for when the munchies strike. These are also Whole 30-approved.

Get It: Pick up the Performance Nut Butter Macadamia, Coconut & Cashew Keto Nut Butter ($28) at Amazon.