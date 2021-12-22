This article was produced in partnership with Kettlebell Kings

Kettlebell exercises make your gym and home workouts exponentially better. We could also say the equipment makes your workouts easier, but that’s not really the case. An all-in-one fitness tool that offers, arguably, the most variety of any other equipment, kettlebells are perfect for every athlete, regardless of skill level.

“Because of the unique design, traditional pushing and pulling movements can be performed by holding a kettlebell by the handle as you would with a dumbell in presses and deadlifts,” says Steve Cotter, director and president of the International Kettlebell and Fitness Federation. “The space between the handle lets you do high-repetition exercises like snatches, which raise your heart rate and burn calories quickly. Its offset center of mass allows you to change the leverage of almost any lift, making moves like the kettlebell clean and press harder, and more grip-intensive.”

Whether you’re a beginner or an advanced-level lifter, these 15 kettlebell exercises will help further your fitness. Choose any of these exercises and cycle through them for a complete workout. Make sure to change the exercise selections and/or order to constantly keep your muscles guessing. Get swinging, pushing, and pulling. (Note: A 16kg kettlebell is a good starter weight for men.)

20 Best Kettlebell Exercises of All Time

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!