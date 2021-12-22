20 Best Kettlebell Exercises of All Time

1. Kettlebell Swing

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and knees slightly bent. Grab a kettlebell and start with it between your legs, using a two-handed, overhand grip. Look straight ahead. Keeping an arch in your lower back, bend your hips back until the kettlebell is between and behind your legs. Squeeze your glutes to extend your hips and swing the weight up. Your arms shouldn’t do the work. Let the weight swing back down between your legs as you bend your hips and slightly bend your knees. Extend your hips and knees to reverse the momentum as you immediately begin the next rep.

