20 Best Kettlebell Exercises of All Time

Alternating Halo to Lateral Lunge
20
Alternating Halo to Lateral Lunge

10. Alternating Halo to Lateral Lunge

Stand with feet closer than hip-width apart, knees soft, core tight, resting a kettlebell upside down, on sternum, to start. Halo kettlebell by rotating it counter-clockwise around head and returning it to rest on sternum. Then lunge right, sitting hips toward left heel and extending right leg; press through right leg and return to standing for 1 rep. 

