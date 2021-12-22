20 Best Kettlebell Exercises of All Time

10. Alternating Halo to Lateral Lunge

Stand with feet closer than hip-width apart, knees soft, core tight, resting a kettlebell upside down, on sternum, to start. Halo kettlebell by rotating it counter-clockwise around head and returning it to rest on sternum. Then lunge right, sitting hips toward left heel and extending right leg; press through right leg and return to standing for 1 rep.

Get it: Kettlebell Kings 16 kg/35 lb Powder Coat Kettlebell

