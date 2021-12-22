20 Best Kettlebell Exercises of All Time

20. Kettlebell Windmill

Start by cleaning the kettlebell to your chest (the bottom part of the kettlebell should rest outside your forearm). Now, press, push press, or jerk the kettlebell to get it overhead. Lock out your arm so the kettlebell is aligned with your wrist, shoulder, and hip, so the major muscles in your back are supporting the weight. If the kettlebell is in your right hand, position your feet away from the weight (left), keep your rear leg (right leg) straight, and point the hip out. Begin trailing your empty hand down the inside of your left leg. Inhale, and fold your body laterally and slightly forward (push your rear hip out). Try to touch the fingers of your empty, left hand to the ground. Exhale, and stand straight up—always keeping your eyes on the kettlebell. As you get comfortable with the range-of-motion (touching your fingers to the floor), work on touching your palm to the floor.

