20 Best Kettlebell Exercises of All Time

11. Turkish Getup

Lying on your back, grab the kettlebell with your left hand, and lift and lock your arm. Bend your left knee, and keep your right leg straight out on the ground. Then, pushing off your left foot, roll onto your right hip and come up onto your right elbow. Push up onto your right hand, and bring your back off the ground. Next, thread your right leg back into a kneeling position. Your arm should still be locked out. From this kneeling position, take a deep breath, tighten your core, and lunge forward to a standing position. Reverse the process to come back down to the starting position.

Get it: Kettlebell Kings 8 kg/18 lb Powder Coat Kettlebell

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!