20 Best Kettlebell Exercises of All Time

19. Renegade Rows

Start in a pushup position with a kettlebell under each hand, holding onto the handles to support your weight. Your feet should assume a wider-than-normal stance to keep balance. Push one kettlebell into the floor while you row the other up toward your chest. You should feel your shoulder retracting and your elbow flexing as the kettlebell comes to the top position, close to your side. Lower the kettlebell, then begin bringing the opposite kettlebell up into a row.

